New Mexico Environment Department invested over $11 million in water projects last quarter

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico has been making big investments into water. The latest quarterly performance assessment from the New Mexico Environment Department shows an investment of over $11 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, and a total of more than $50 million so far.

The environment department has a goal of supporting 115 new water infrastructure projects in fiscal year 2024. So far, they’ve already passed 200 projects.

That means the department disbursed funds to local communities for projects like drinking water improvements, stormwater collection, and wastewater management. The money comes from various sources, like legislature-approved capital outlay, the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund, and the Rural Infrastructure Program.

In 2024, state lawmakers approved funds for arsenic treatment in Albuquerque, and water system improvements in Carnuel, Tijeras, Angel Fire, Carlsbad, Roy, Hobbs, Lovington, Carrizozo, Columbus, and other communities. Many of those projects were requested by community members through the capital outlay process.

