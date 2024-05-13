New Mexico’s Environment Department addressed over 1,000 civil enforcement issues last year

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One year ago, the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) launched a watchlist of alleged environmental violations. Since then, over 1,000 violations have been added to the list.

“Since launching the Enforcement Watch a year ago, the New Mexico Department has brought unprecedented transparency to our civil enforcement program,” NMED Compliance and Enforcement Director Bruce Baizel said in a press release. “Over the next two months, we will be working to enhance the Enforcement Watch to make this information even more helpful.”

Police monitor says APD doesn’t need outside oversight

The environment department worked with businesses and community members to resolve 929 civil enforcement matters over the last year. That includes allegations like hazardous waste violations at a vehicle salvage company, drinking water violations at community water suppliers, and food safety issues.

Of course, new alleged violations are constantly being added to the enforcement watch list. New additions include 77 notices of violation for food retail businesses that failed to pay permit fees.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.