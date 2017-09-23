Mexico earthquake: Strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits Mexico City, monitor says

A powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake has hit Mexico City, a Mexican monitoring body has said, and there are reports from witnesses of buildings shaking.

It wasn't immediately clear if the trembler, which was centred in the southern state of Oaxaca, had caused any damages or injury. The United States Geological Survey said that the earthquake was an aftershock from a previous quake, and that already vulnerable buildings could be at danger of collapse after previous damage.

"I was frightened because I thought, not again!" Alejandra Castellanos, who was on the second floor in a central neighbourhood of the city, told the Associated Press. Ms Castellanos ran down the stairs and to the street with her husband as soon as she felt hte earthquake.

Thousands of others reportedly ran to the streets as well, fearing the worst after previous earthquakes left the country in fear of more damage.

In recovery areas, workers were forced to leave the rubble mounds they were sifting through, but were able to return to work shortly. Street signs reportedly swayed from the quake's impact.

The earthquake comes just days after a 7.1-magnitude quake hit Mexico City, destroying buildings, and killing nearly 300 people. Response operations related to that event were still ongoing at the time of the new trembler.

The quake hit in a region of Mexico that was most shaken by an 8.1-magnitude earthquake that hit earlier this month as well. That earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico, and could be felt hundreds of miles away from its epicenter in Mexico City. That earthquake also left more than 60 people dead.

In areas hit hardest by that earthquake, tremblers have been felt repeatedly since. The 6.2-magnitude quake Saturday was the most violent felt in Tonala, one of the worst hit cities, according to a resident.

"Since Sep. 7 it has not stopped shaking," Nataniel Hernandez told the Associated Press over the phone.



