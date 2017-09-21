Mexico earthquake: rescue dog who has saved 52 lives in her career searches for more victims

Having already save 52 lives during her career, Frida is plunging back into the rubble to find more people.

The six-year-old labrador has been deployed at disasters across Central and North America, participating in rescue missions in Haiti, Ecuador and Honduras.

Men's Best Friend, always willing to help <3 My heart and thoughts are with the people of Mexico. �� https://t.co/c9MKapIjIL — riogayguide (@riogayguide) September 21, 2017

Her bravery and resourcefulness has even earned the praise of Mexico's president, Enrique Pena Nieto, who took to Twitter to praise the labrador.

“This is Frida," he wrote. "She belongs to SEMAR and has helped save 52 lives in various natural disasters at national and international levels."

Wearing goggles, a khaki padded waistcoat and all-terrain boots, Frida was back in action weeks after saving 12 victims from an earlier Mexican quake.

View photos A member of the Mexican Navy stands next to a rescue dog Credit: EdgardGarrido/Reuters More

At least 273 people have been killed as a result of the 7.1 earthquake which struck the country on Tuesday.

Others are still buried under the rubble and their hopes of survival rest on rescue dogs like Frida.

Frida's exploits have been hailed on social media. There are even cartoons of Frida and some have suggested she should run for office.