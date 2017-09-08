UPDATE: Mexico Earthquake Death Toll Rises

UPDATE | The massive earthquake that hit Mexico late on September 7, killing close to 60 people, is the biggest in the region in almost a century. Seismologists now say the magnitude 8.1 quake was so large it moved the fault up by 32 feet, as the Cocos and North American tectonic plates collided.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of Mexico and Guatemala, 54 miles southwest of Pijijiapan. It struck at a depth of 69.7 kilometers (43.3 miles), data from the U.S. Geological Survey showed. Initially, a tsunami warning was issued, with waves up to 10 feet high, but this has since been lifted.

Since the initial quake, many aftershocks have been recorded, ranging between magnitude 4.3 and 5.7. Seismologists are currently monitoring for more, as these could pose a major risk to the buildings already destabilized by the initial 8.1 earthquake, David Galloway, from the British Geological Survey, tells Newsweek.

A magnitude of “8.1 is a major earthquake, and I’m not surprised there’s lots of damage. I think there will be more reports of people having been killed and injured as time goes on, as we get more information,” Galloway said. “Communications often go down with big earthquakes. So far we’ve got reports of 15 killed and many more injured, but I expect that figure to rise.”

Several reports put the death toll at 58, with most killed in the states of Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco. Photos and video from regions affected show widespread damage. The British Geological Survey estimates half a million people experienced severe shaking.

