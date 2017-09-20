Mexico earthquake: Barack Obama sends a 'big hug for everyone' in Mexico City after devastating quake

'Thinking about our neighbours in Mexico and all our Mexican-American friends tonight', Barack Obama tweeted: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Barack Obama has tweeted to say he wants to send a "big hug for everyone" affected by the devastating earthquake which struck Mexico.

“Thinking about our neighbours in Mexico and all our Mexican-American friends tonight," the former President tweeted.

"Cuidense mucho y un fuerte abrazo para todos,” he added in Spanish, which translates to: "Take care and a big hug for everyone."

Thinking about our neighbors in Mexico and all our Mexican-American friends tonight. Cuidense mucho y un fuerte abrazo para todos. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 20, 2017

At least 216 people have been killed by the magnitude 7.1 earthquake, which knocked down dozens of buildings in the capital city and nearby states.

Twenty-two bodies were pulled from rubble at a school in Mexico City.

President Enrique Pena Nieto visited the school and said in comments broadcast online by Financiero TV that 30 children and eight adults were still missing.

Some relatives said they had received Whatsapp message from two girls inside.

Thousands fled into the streets in panic and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.

Later, Mr Pena Nieto issued a video message urging calm and saying the initial focus of authorities is on finding people trapped in fallen buildings.

"The priority at this moment is to keep rescuing people who are still trapped and to give medical attention to the injured people," he said.

It is the deadliest earthquake in Mexico since a 1985 quake on the same date killed thousands, and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the 32nd anniversary of the earlier tremor.

God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

Donald Trump also tweeted his support for the people of Mexico.

"God bless the people of Mexico City," the President wrote. "We are with you and will be there for you."