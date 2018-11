Mexico to deport migrants who 'violently' tried to cross the U.S. Border

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will deport migrants from a group of 500 who on Sunday tried to "violently" and "illegally" cross the U.S. border, the Mexican Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Mexican authorities had contained the protest at the crossing between Tijuana and San Diego and that, despite heightened tensions there, Mexico would not send military forces to control 7,417 migrants from a caravan currently amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(This story corrects to clarify that not all of the 500 protesters will be deported)

.

(Reporting by Delphine Schrank)