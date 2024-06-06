New Mexico Democrats are strengthened by diversity, powered by unity

Throughout the recent primary election, we heard a lot about the supposed growing divide between “progressives” and “moderates” in New Mexico. While there certainly can be substantive policy differences among Democrats, we have to remember that there’s far more that unites us than divides us, especially since there is so much on the line this November.

The reality is that the robust competition in our primary actually demonstrates that New Mexico’s Democratic Party remains a “big tent.” That is certainly true in our House of Representatives, where our Democratic caucus is one of the most diverse in the country. As we prepare to welcome new faces and say goodbye to a few familiar ones, I am reminded of the saying: “Our diversity is our strength, our unity is our power.”

Your New Mexico House Democrats come from a wide variety of backgrounds, including educators, working parents, veterans, small business owners, indigenous leaders, and immigrants. The majority of our Democratic Representatives are women and people of color. Our lived experiences inform our perspectives as lawmakers and how we show up for our communities.

Javier Martinez

When we disagree with one another, we don’t shy away from difficult conversations. We work to find common ground without compromising our values. We understand that while we may sometimes have different views on the specific policies in front of us, we’re all united by a set of shared beliefs that guide our decisions in the Roundhouse.

We believe that hardworking New Mexicans should be able to get ahead and that all of our children deserve the best start possible. We believe our fundamental freedoms and rights are worth safeguarding. We believe in protecting our Land of Enchantment for generations to come and creating a sustainable economic future so that our children and grandchildren will choose to raise their own families in New Mexico. Lastly, we believe that a community’s ability to elect the people who will serve them best is fundamental to our democracy.

New Mexico voters understand that elections have real, meaningful consequences on our lives. The 2016 election of former President Trump, for example, resulted in tax cuts to benefit the wealthiest Americans on the backs of working families and the upending of federal protections for abortion, civil rights, and access to the ballot box. On the other hand, electing a Democratic majority in the Roundhouse here in New Mexico allowed us to cut taxes for working families, safeguard reproductive freedom, and protect fair and open access to the ballot for all eligible New Mexicans.

This November we can choose the future we want for our state: Do we want to continue building a brighter, more equitable, welcoming, and inclusive New Mexico? Or, do we want to roll back our hard-won rights and freedoms and perpetuate the kinds of unequal systems that make it difficult for hard-working New Mexicans to get ahead?

Whatever our differences, New Mexico’s Democrats share a commitment to keep our state moving forward, not backward. In the coming months and weeks, we invite anyone who shares that vision to come under our big tent.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico Democrats are strengthened by diversity, powered by unity