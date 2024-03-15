New Mexico delays hearing on raising state park fees

Mar. 14—A barrage of comments from residents about proposed new fees at New Mexico State Parks has prompted officials to postpone a public hearing scheduled for April.

Delaying the hearing will give State Parks additional time to review more than 800 public comments and possibly revise the proposed changes, the agency said in a news release.

The new date for a public hearing will be announced in the near future, the agency said.

"We traveled statewide to engage with our valued customers and understand their viewpoints," State Parks Director Toby Velasquez said in a statement. "With over 800 public comments in hand, it's clear that there's a consensus for enhancing our fee structure. These insights will greatly enrich our revision process."

The plan calls for eliminating basic day-use fees for New Mexico residents but raising the cost to camp and boat. Under this plan, out-of-state visitors would see day-use fees double to $10, and annual camping passes would be scrapped for everyone.

Boat registration fees would almost triple to $75 to $180, depending on the vessel's size.

Recreational vehicle users would be charged $10 fees for water and waste stations, and would pay $10 for electricity, an increase from $4.

Since mid-February, State Parks has hosted a dozen meetings across New Mexico, both to impart information and gather public input on the proposed fees.

When the agency finishes revising the proposal, it will present recommendations through a formal rule-making process. That will involve additional public meetings and another public comment period.