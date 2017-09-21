Mexico City earthquake: Salma Hayek donates $100,000 to victims after revealing she lived through 1985 quake

Mexican-born actress Salma Hayak is donating $100,000 to help rescue efforts following the earthquake that has killed around 240 people and injured 2,000.

The 51-year-old posted a video message on Instagram in which she revealed not only was she making the donation, but that she had survived the 1985 earthquake that devastated the country’s capital city.

“After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me,” said Hayek.

Rescue workers search through the rubble for students at Enrique Rebsamen school (Reuters) More

“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific. I am starting a CrowdRise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.”

Hayek, whose most recent film is The Hitman’s Bodyguard, posted the video after a 7.1 magnitude quake struck the country, destroying many buildings, bringing down power lines and creating anxiety for millions.

“I implore to your hearts, to your compassion to help,” she said. “Anything that you can give will make a big difference. I will match the first $100,000 that is donated.”

Harry Potter author JK Rowling also asked people to donate on Twitter, writing: “Heartbreaking footage from Mexico. I was there just last month. You can donate to Oxfam’s appeal, as I have, here: http://bit.ly/2wxjMff.”

Reuters said at least 50 people have been rescued alive from numerous locations across Mexico City since the quake struck on Tuesday afternoon.

Rescuers are working around the clock to save a 12-year-old schoolgirl and other possible survivors trapped beneath crumpled buildings around the Enrique Rebsamen school.