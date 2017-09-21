Mexico City earthquake: Facebook to donate $1m to quake victims

Mark Zuckberg says he will waiver fees for UNICEF's Mexico earthquake appeal on Facebook: Reuters

Facebook has said that it will donate $1m to the Red Cross in Mexico in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck the country on Tuesday.

The tech giant has also waived fees for United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) donations taken via the charity’s Facebook page.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake that struck this week was Mexico’s deadliest in over 30 years. It killed at least 100 in the capital and a further 130 in surrounding areas across central Mexico.

Dozens of buildings collapsed and 40 per cent of the capital’s power was knocked out. The country’s federal government declared a state of disaster.

Facebook founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg publically announced the donation and UNICEF waiver on the social media site.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the earthquake in Mexico,” he said.

A Facebook spokesperson said “our hearts go out to those impacted by the earthquake in Central Mexico, and we're constantly inspired by the ways people are coming together on Facebook to support one another.”

Mexican-born actress Salma Hayak said this week that she is donating $100,000 to help rescue efforts in Mexico.

The 51-year-old posted a video message on Instagram in which she revealed not only was she making the donation, but that she had survived a 1985 earthquake that devastated Mexico City.

“After the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, I was evacuated from my building. A lot of friends died, including an uncle that was very, very close to me,” said Hayek.