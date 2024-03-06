Mexico City could run out of water in months: Travelers advised to 'behave more ethically'

Isidro Varela, 50, fills a container with water at a free public well, in Pueblo of Santa Cruz Acalpixa, Xochimilco on the outskirts of Mexico City, Saturday, Oct.7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

One of the world's largest cities is running out of water, and day zero could happen as soon as June, according to experts.

Mexico City is facing a dire water crisis as climate change continues to bring severe droughts and high temperatures that are causing extra strain on the city's aging infrastructure.

Some neighborhoods have been without water for weeks, while others get it once a week. Many people have to pay to have water delivered from private companies.

"Over time, massive development in the city and over-exploration of the groundwater has occurred," Dr. Tahir Sufi, tourism professor at the Universidad de las Américas Puebla's School of Business & Economics, told USA TODAY in an email. "However, the decrease in rainfall due to global warming and other environmental factors is taking a toll on the city."

The reservoirs that supply water to the city's 22 million residents have been as low as 30%, according to the Associated Press. The deteriorating water system that brings in water from distant sources already leaks around 40% of water.

The city's rainwater catchment basins have been so dry that one, the El Cristo basin, caught fire on Tuesday, burning through 75 acres.

There is currently no way for the city to recycle wastewater or collect rainwater to replenish the aquifer. Last year, officials restricted water consumption in certain areas.

Heading to Mexico for spring break? US issues Mexico 'increased caution' warning for spring break travelers

"The government has started making alternate arrangements for the residents and assures that more measures will be taken," said Dr. Sufi.

The rainy season is still three months away, and is crucial for the densely populated city's water supply. However, the worsening implications of climate change loom long-term.

Here's how Mexico City's water crisis is affecting travelers.

Is water available at hotels?

Hotels in the affected areas of Mexico City have arranged for alternative water sources, Dr. Sufi said. Many are experiencing low pressure or no water at times, so travelers can expect changes such as disposable materials for food service to cut back on water use, he added.

Dr. Sufi advised travelers to be careful about their water consumption when visiting and "behave more ethically during travel to the city."

Should tourists still go to Mexico City?

The State Department told USA TODAY in an email it is aware of the water shortage in Mexico City and monitoring guidance from local Mexican authorities.

The agency recommends U.S. citizens traveling to the region to review the country's information page. They can also sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which sends safety and security updates and makes it easier to contact a U.S. embassy should something happen.

