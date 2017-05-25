Mexico arrests three Yemeni men sought by the United States

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Mexico this week arrested three men from Yemen who were wanted on U.S. charges, a spokesman for Mexico's National Security Commission said on Thursday.

The three men, who were detained in the center of Mexico City on Tuesday and were in Mexico without proper migration documents, were still being held in the capital, the spokesman said. A U.S. law enforcement source in Mexico said U.S. Marshals were involved in their arrest.

The men only face charges in the United States and not in Mexico, the spokesman said. It was not immediately clear what those U.S. charges were. Mexico has not yet released their names.

Mexico has for years quietly helped the United States try and filter out potential Islamic militants from the tens of thousands of Central American migrants that travel through the country each year, bound for the southern U.S. border.

However, in U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget, unveiled this week, the United States cut all counterterrosim aid for Mexico.

Several Syrians heading for the United States on doctored passports were detained in Honduras in 2015, but they were not found to have any links to militant groups.

In the United States, some right-wing media outlets have spread the widely discredited notion that Islamic State fighters could be flooding across the southern border from Mexico.

"The Americans are not so worried by how many Central Americans get through, but rather about making sure nobody with even the slightest chance of being a terrorist does," Humberto Roque Villanueva, Mexico's deputy interior minister responsible for migration, told Reuters last year.

(Reporting by Ana Isabel and Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)