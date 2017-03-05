Mexican Politician Climbs Border Wall

During campaigning, President-elect Donald Trump promised his supporters a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border to curb the inflow of illegal immigrants to the U.S.

A two-minute video featuring a message for U.S. President Donald Trump from a Mexican lawmaker who is part of the Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto's ruling political party is taking social media by storm. In the video, Braulio Guerra comments on the absurdity of building a border wall, all the while being perched on a 20-30 feet wall himself.

"It's completely unnecessary -- and it's absurd -- to build a wall that costs $15 billion…look, in these 8 meters, more or less 8, 10 meters, how simple it is to climb," Braulio Guerra says in Spanish in the video. However, the video posted on twitter does not show the lawmaker climbing the wall.

“It would be simple for me to jump into the United States, which shows that it is unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall,” he said.

“It’s easy, and it shows how unnecessary this project, this political rhetoric from Donald Trump, is,” Guerra, a representative from the state of Querétaro, said, while sitting atop the high fence located along a Tijuana beach.

Guerra rejected allegations that the video about his visit to the border was merely a publicity stunt. Instead, he said that he wanted to talk to those being deported by the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service. He also said that Mexican companies should work with U.S. officials "for the protection of our migrants in the United States,” and added that they should provide work incentives to those forced to return.

"It was easy to get up the wall, but there are many dangers for our people…Human rights, principles and dignity are not negotiable," Guerra wrote in his tweet.

Guerra also reportedly became nostalgic about the promises of diplomacy and friendship made by previous U.S. presidents such Kennedy, and referred to his antics as an effort to deliver on those promises.

"John F. Kennedy in his time spoke of an Alliance for Progress, in which the United States turned around to see Mexico and Latin America and cooperate with its development, with its economy, with its employment, to level the standards of quality of life, to be good neighbors and help each other…this is to be able to improve the relationship and stop the migrant flow, and return to friendly relations that produce jobs, that translate into good economic terms and development for both countries," he exclaimed, according to CNN.

Most recently, it was reported that Trump's signature campaign initiative, the construction of the border wall, may run into some financial hurdles as the Department of Homeland Security has just $20 million on hand that could be redirected to the project, which some estimates suggest could cost as much as $21.6 billion.

