Mexican national to serve 8 years in prison for meth, fentanyl trafficking

May 28—ALPINE — A Mexican national was sentenced Tuesday in a federal court in Pecos to 97 months in prison for intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Sandra Araceli Diaz Vazquez, 37, of Chihuahua, Mexico, was suspected of delivering narcotics within the U.S. On Dec. 5, 2023, law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop along Interstate 20 near Colorado City after observing Diaz Vazquez commit two moving violations. Diaz Vazquez consented to a vehicle search, which resulted in the discovery of approximately 20.2 kilograms of methamphetamine and 5.6 kilograms of fentanyl concealed within the fuel tank.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

HSI and the 32nd Judicial District Attorney's Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amy Greenbaum and Scott Greenbaum prosecuted the case.