Mexican national sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking meth, fentanyl

Apr. 24—ALPINE — A Mexican national was sentenced in a federal court in Alpine to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Marcos Kenedy Ledezma Campos, 35, attempted to enter the Presidio Port of Entry when, during inspection, agents extracted 69 bundles from the gas tank of his vehicle. Further analysis revealed the bundles contained approximately 2.4 kilograms of fentanyl pills and 33.8 kilograms of methamphetamine. Ledezma Campos was taken into custody. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 24.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

HSI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Greenbaum prosecuted the case.