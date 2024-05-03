Mexican gray wolf packs grow with captive-born pups. Will it help the species survive?

SPRINGERVILLE — Allison Greenleaf, a senior wildlife biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, had squeezed herself into a narrow hole dug among the rocks of a steep mountainside in Arizona's White Mountains.

The crevice was so tight, she could only reach forward with one arm, feeling for little bundles of fur in the back. Nestled amid sticks and tufts of soft hair were two endangered Mexican gray wolf pups.

Greenleaf estimates she had been in about 100 dens before, but this was the toughest to navigate. As she grabbed the two pups and tried to wiggle back out, she realized her head was stuck.

“I’ve never been in a den where I haven’t been able to contort my body enough to get the pups,” Greenleaf said, sporting a scrape on her cheek from pulling her head free from the den. “It’s tight and a little unnerving.”

Greenleaf only managed to extract one of the two pups, born about two weeks ago into the Prime Canyon wolf pack. As she emerged, three captive-born wolf pups and a small team of humans awaited.

The Fish and Wildlife Service and the Arizona Game and Fish Department were placing the captive-born pups into a wild pack. One of them was the 100th pup in the fostering program, a significant milestone in Mexican wolf recovery.

The three pups, one male and two females, came from genetically valuable parents at the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens State Park in Carlsbad, New Mexico. The team placed them into a wild pack in hopes of integrating the genes into the population.

After rubbing all four pups together, ensuring they smelled the same so the wild mother would accept the fosters as her own, Greenleaf wished them luck and pushed them back into the den to await the mother’s return.

The interagency effort placing genetically valuable pups into wild dens is a highly organized program that officials believe bolsters the population’s genetic diversity while minimizing conflict with ranchers and the surrounding communities.

Greenleaf participated in the first pup fostering in 2014, relocating wild-born pups into another wild den. The alpha male of the Prime Canyon pack was one of the first captive foster pups released in 2016 and survived to parent litters officials have repeatedly fostered into.

“It’s a pretty neat thing to be a part of the first one and then be part of the hundredth one,” Greenleaf said. “Fostering is a good way to get those genetics out there, and I think it’s more palatable for the public.”

Some advocates question the success of the program, as a minimum of 18 out of 83 pups released as of 2022 are known to have survived to breeding age. They believe releasing adult family packs is a better way to integrate genetics into the larger population.

“If you release well-bonded family packs of wolves, not only do those wolves have a functional base from a social standpoint, but those will stand a much better chance of actually injecting new genetic information into the wild population,” said Chris Smith, southwest wildlife advocate for Wildlife Guardians.

Why do wolf managers foster captive-born pups in the wild?

Mexican gray wolves are one of the most endangered wolf subspecies, first listed under the Endangered Species Act in 1976. Wildlife agencies launched a captive breeding population from the seven remaining wolves in the 1970s.

The agencies began releasing wolves into the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area in 1998, which includes mountain and woodlands in the wolves’ historic range in Arizona and New Mexico, south of Interstate 40.

The captive population has grown to about 380 animals, and the 2023 wolf count found a minimum of 257 wolves in the wild. Despite the growth in population over the last eight years, wildlife managers and biologists worry that a lack of genetic diversity from just seven founders could negatively affect the subspecies.

Any two wolves in the wild population are roughly the genetic equivalent to being siblings. USFWS launched the captive foster program in 2016 to address this concern.

“Our captive population has higher genetics because we’re basically able to play God and say who breeds in captivity, and in the wild, we can’t do that,” said Brady McGee, the Mexican wolf coordinator for USFWS.

“The main reason we’re fostering these puppies into the wild is to boost the genetics in the wild. We’re not trying to grow the population anymore," he said. "It’s growing on its own.”

Once the foster pups reach breeding age in about two years, they will leave their natal pack to find mates. This helps disseminate their genetics into the population, strengthening the subspecies' ability to survive and reproduce.

Officials believe releasing pups is more socially acceptable to neighboring communities than releasing adult family packs into new areas.

Wolves are territorial, and releasing adult wolves into already occupied areas would increase the chance of conflict. Releasing more adults would populate new areas, potentially upsetting ranchers and neighboring residents.

“The huge benefit to this is that social tolerance,” said John Oakleaf, senior wolf scientist for USFWS. “This is more socially acceptable because this is where wolves already exist. People get angry when you’re changing what’s there, but with fostering, we’re just changing the genetics”

Wolf territories: Wolves can't read maps, but wildlife managers say habitat borders are still effective

Teams race to get pups into their new den

McGee describes foster operations as a “relay race with puppies,” as wildlife managers hurry to place week-old pups in the wild, passing them from team to team. When placing the 100th pup and his siblings, the teams completed a multi-state operation in about seven hours, taking precautions to minimize the risk of human scents clinging to the pups.

When a captive mother whelps, or gives birth on her own, managers match her pups with a wild den using GPS coordinates from radio collars placed on packs’ breeding alpha male and female. The pups must be only a few days apart in age.

The pups are flown from one of about 60 captive breeding facilities across the U.S. and Mexico to Springerville Municipal Airport. Veterinary staff conduct health exams on the pups and they are trucked to a staging area close to the wild den.

“Time is trauma and a big medical consideration,” said Susan Dicks, a veterinarian for USFWS. “We plan everything very carefully to diminish the time to keep these puppies safe.”

Each person handling the pups has to de-scent their clothes and shoes, using de-scenting spray and bleach to ensure the pups do not carry human scents and are accepted by the mother.

A ground crew is sent out before the captive pups arrive, tasked with locating the den. The mother and any nearby pack members will usually flee when the team nears the den, afraid of humans.

Physically small team members like Greenleaf crawl in to extract the pups.

They take cheek swabs of all the pups for genetic testing and microchip each one to help identify them if they are captured as adults. Once the captive pups arrive, the team has to ensure all of the pups smell the same so the mother wolf accepts them all.

“We put them into a little puppy pile and we stimulate them to get them all to pee on each other because we want them all to smell the same,” Greenleaf said. “We rub them all together and put them back in the den.”

“Usually I’m in the office, so these are the days that remind me why I got into this field in the first place,” she said.

Imperiled predators: Are Mexican gray wolves closer to recovery 25 years after they were returned to the wild?

Ranchers and wildlife advocates question the program's success

When wildlife managers began releasing captive wolves, they needed to establish the population. Now that the population is growing on its own, they prioritize fostering for genetic diversity rather than releasing adult family groups to increase numbers.

This strategy also addresses human-wolf conflict. But ranchers and wildlife advocates question whether the program succeeds in either goal.

McGee said captive-born wolves raised to adulthood were not afraid of people, sometimes associating them with food.

“We had wolves show up early in the program on people’s back porches eating their dog food,” McGee said. “They’re used to people, they don’t know how to hunt and it takes them a while to figure that out.”

Foster pups are raised by wild packs, learning how to survive and avoid humans, as crews haze packs to steer clear of ranches and communities.

Although the fostering program is more socially acceptable than family pack releases, ranchers like Wink Crigler believe any wolves on the landscape will endanger her herd.

Crigler owns X Diamond Ranch outside Eagar and said wolves have repeatedly targeted her cattle. She remembers when a pet calf was killed by a pack of wolves in her front yard, feet away from her door.

“In my opinion, it’s an exercise in futility,” Crigler said. “A wolf is a carnivore. He’s a predator. If you’ve got wolves, there’s no living peacefully in harmony.”

Wildlife advocates question the program for opposite reasons. Smith believes releasing packs with adults and pups have a higher chance of survival as a family unit.

“Putting captive-born wolves into wild dens and hoping that those wolves not only survive but then reach breeding age and actually breed, the odds of all those things happening are pretty low,” Smith said.

Despite qualms about the program’s effectiveness, the fostering team is hopeful the Prime Canyon pack will successfully raise all five pups to breeding age.

After Greenleaf and the ground team retreats, the mother and her packmates will return to the den. Her hormones will likely overwhelm any confusion about three extra inhabitants in the den.

She will quickly move the pups to a new den after the disturbance, typically within a quarter-mile of the original site.

The Prime Canyon pack has raised foster pups before, and the alpha male was a foster himself, equipped with stronger genes that help him survive in the wild.

“I remember the den site that guy went into. I held him,” Dicks said, celebrating the program’s success. “Now it’s a full-circle moment.”

