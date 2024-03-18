Mexican food chain has closed three Kansas City area locations. Now only one remains

The Tex-Mex chain On the Border has closed three Kansas City area restaurants.

The locations are in Kansas City’s Northland (8340 N.W. Roanridge Road, at Barrywoods Crossing), Independence (19921 E. Jackson Drive), and Lee’s Summit (1800 N.W. Chipman Road).

“We hate to say adios, but this location is now closed,” reads a sign on the door of the Northland On the Border. “Thank you to our loyal guests for all the good times.”

The sign encouraged customers to visit the On the Border in Overland Park, at 11855 W. 95th St., the only one remaining in the Kansas City area.

Representatives for On the Border did not respond to a request for comment, but the Facebook pages of the Lee’s Summit and Independence locations also indicate the restaurants are permanently closed, and the listings for all three restaurants have been taken off On the Border’s website.

Founded in Dallas in 1982, On the Border entered the Kansas City market in the mid-1990s with a location on the Country Club Plaza at 700 W. 47th St. (The space later became Ruth’s Chris Steak House and is now home to Eddie V’s.) The chain was known for its table-side guacamole, fajitas and margaritas.

It later opened restaurants in Leawood, Olathe and Lawrence, all of which have since closed.

In 2009, On the Border was sold to Brinker International, parent company of Chili’s Grill & Bar. The following year, On the Border was bought by Golden Gate Capital, a private equity firm. Its current owner, Argonne Capital Group, another private equity firm, purchased the chain in 2014.