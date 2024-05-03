Mexican authorities search for missing San Diego resident, two Australian brothers

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A U.S. citizen San Diego resident and two Australian brothers went missing last weekend during a surfing trip south of Ensenada, Mexican officials said.

Authorities became aware of the three missing persons through publications made on social networks, the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Baja California said in a press release Thursday.

“It should be noted that, although the official report was made 48 hours after the disappearance, the FGE acted immediately upon learning of the facts through publications on digital platforms,” the release read.

During a press conference Thursday, State Attorney General María Elena Andrade said they are “making every effort” and “have made progress in the investigation.”

Three Mexican nationals are under investigation “to obtain information that will allow them to locate the missing persons,” according to prosecutors.

Mexican authorities confirmed one of the people detained was a 23-year-old woman who allegedly was in possession of drugs and a cellphone that had a wallpaper photo of one of the missing men.

Tents and some evidence found in the area of where the missing people were last seen can be connected to the three people under investigation, Andrade said.

A white pickup was also located, although Mexican officials didn’t confirm where they found it.

The prosecutor’s office, FBI, U.S. and Australian consulate officials are all working in coordination with the case, per Mexican officials.

