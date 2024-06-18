Metropolitan Crime Commission expert talks positives surrounding Troop NOLA despite recent criticism

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police’s ‘Troop NOLA,’ which was created by Gov. Jeff Landry to crack down on crime, has already conducted 102 traffic stops, seized 13 illegally possessed weapons, confiscated various illegal narcotics, recovered seven stolen vehicles and made 20 arrests for a range of felony and misdemeanor charges, including the apprehension of a fugitive homicide suspect, according to the state law enforcement agency.

The new task force will eventually consist of 40 LSP members aiming to prevent the crime before it’s committed rather than just responding to it. Troopers will be looking for a range of violations in a number of ‘crime hotspots’ throughout the city.

New Orleans Police Department welcomes new recruit class

“Often traffic stops yield felony arrests,” said Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “All of them started with that observed traffic violation, but upon apprehension, the individuals that were fleeing the troopers were all in stolen cars.”

Last week, troopers were involved in three different car chases and four crashes, leading to multiple arrests and the confiscation of various drugs and guns.

Goyeneche says that likely wouldn’t have been possible without Troop NOLA because the New Orleans Police Department is too understaffed to make an adequate amount of traffic stops, and the consent decree limits them from being able to engage in pursuits.

“But the consent decree only applies to the NOPD, and it doesn’t apply to the Louisiana State Police. So, when the Louisiana State Police see a traffic violation and they put on their lights, they expect the car to stop. When it doesn’t, they have the right to pursue,” said Goyeneche.

In some cases, the arrests can lead to broader criminal investigations in the New Orleans area, along with stronger cases since the state troopers have immediate access to a fully functioning crime lab.

Autopsies resume at Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office following air conditioning issue

“So, now they can prove that it has the offender’s fingerprints and DNA all over that evidence. So, as that evidence is reviewed by the attorney general’s office that’s going to be prosecuting those cases makes it a lot easier,” said Goyeneche.

Under new rules, arrests made by troopers in Orleans Parish will be prosecuted by the state attorney general.

“That can only be done because of the New Orleans district attorney’s office agreed to that because under the law, the local prosecutor has first right to prosecute. This is the first example that I can recall, in Louisiana, where a prosecutor has agreed to abdicate responsibility for prosecuting state arrests to the attorney general’s office in this manner,” said Goyeneche.

There is no timeline as to when Troop NOLA will be fully staffed.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.