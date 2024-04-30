MetroConnects breaks ground on Mills Mill sewer revamp with support from state legislators

Efforts to update century-old sewer infrastructure in one of Greenville’s former mill villages are officially underway.

MetroConnects, a sewer subdistrict serving Greenville County and Travelers Rest, officially broke ground on their Mills Mill infrastructure update Friday morning. MetroConnects will facilitate an overhaul of sewer pipes dating back over 100 years. Mills Mill is the first of several projects MetroConnects will take on to update sewer infrastructure in Greenville’s mill villages with grant funding from the state and the county.

Carol Elliot, MetroConnects' general manager, said Friday that updating the pipes will help keep costs stable for the 230 ratepayers in the upgrade area.

“These are unprecedented times in the water and wastewater industry. The grant funding for this project is a $45,000 benefit per property and will also help to keep rates affordable throughout Metro’s service area,” Elliot said.

Liz Rosinski of the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, Carol Elliot of MetroConnects and Rep. Chandra Dillard (D-Greenville) cut a ribbon at the groundbreaking of the Mills Mill sewer improvement project on April 26.

Community leaders, including South Carolina State Reps. Chandra Dillard (D-Greenville), Jason Elliott (R-Greenville) and Ross Turner (R-Greenville), gathered for the groundbreaking. After the ceremonial ribbon cutting, attendees signed one of the pipes that will be used in the project.

Dillard said it can be troubling to live near outdated sewer lines, and it can hinder economic development opportunities in the area.

“In my district, I have just about every mill village. This is the beginning of work across the district to improve those sewer lines,” she said.

Rep. Chandra Dillard (D-Greenville) speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Mills Mill sewer improvement project on April 26.

As part of the Clean Water Forward initiative, the Mills Mill project is the first of several sewer revamp projects in eight of Greenville’s former mill villages.

Most of the sewer lines in the area will be replaced during each project. Some will be repaired when possible, but the majority have reached the end of their natural lives, according to Carolyn Farr Shanesy, the group’s public relations and communication manager.

Part of the work will include moving sewer lines from under people’s houses to the street, Shanesy said. While MetroConnects moves the lines, Greenville Water will replace its water lines in the mill village.

“In Greenville, we do collaboration better than anybody that I know through the public-private partnerships that we’re known for,” Dillard said.

Reps. Ross Turner (left) and Jason Elliott (right), both Republicans from Greenville, attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the Mills Mill sewer improvement project on April 26.

The funding for the project comes primarily from grants to avoid raising rates for customers, Shanesy said.

The Mills Mill project will total about $13 million. MetroConnects received a $10 million grant from the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority’s statewide Infrastructure Investment Program (SCIIP) and $1.5 million from Greenville County’s American Recovery Plan Act funds. MetroConnects will match the remaining $1.5 million.

Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) Grants Program Director Liz Rosinski said the Mills Mill project is among hundreds of improvement projects across the state. Last year, RIA awarded nearly $1.4 billion to local governments to support public water and sewer utilities.

Sewer subdistrict MetroConnects breaks ground on a project to revamp 100-year-old sewer lines in a former mill village in Greenville County. The project is part of their Clean Water Forward initiative.

“It was one year ago Wednesday that our board of directors awarded the $1.4 billion to assist with improvements for clean drinking water, sanitary sewer and stormwater resilience. In all, we’ve awarded 219 grants to local governments and publicly owned water and sewer utilities in every county in the state, including 11 different projects here in Greenville County alone, totaling not quite $100 million,” Rosinski said. “Today's ribbon cutting represents a beginning, a step forward, toward a promising future.”

Some other awarded SCIIP projects in Greenville County include drainage improvements for the Reedy River and sewer updates in the southern part of downtown Greenville.

MetroConnects received similar funding for a sewer upgrade at Dunean Mill, another of Greenville’s former mill villages. They will begin work on Dunean Mill concurrently with the Mills Mill project, along with sewer updates at Union Bleachery.

