Metro Transit to debut St. Paul-to-Woodbury Gold Line on March 22, 2025

Metro Transit will debut the downtown St. Paul-to-Woodbury “Gold Line” — the state’s first bus rapid transit line to operate primarily within bus-only lanes — on March 22, 2025, according to an announcement from project leaders.

The Gold Line is one of three new BRT lines that Metro Transit will roll out next year, bringing the transit system’s total to eight BRT lines. The B Line, which will largely replace the Route 21 between Uptown, Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul, will launch on June 14, 2025.

The Metro E Line, which will largely replace Route 6 between Bloomington and the University of Minnesota East Bank campus, is scheduled to begin service in December of next year.

Construction of the Gold Line and a new bridge connecting Oakdale and Woodbury began in late 2022 and is currently more than 40% complete. Also under construction is a three-level, 500-space Park & Ride near the intersection of Woodlane Drive and Guider Drive in Woodbury.

When completed, buses will travel in dedicated lanes for about 70% of the 10-mile route, serving stops in St. Paul, Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury. The $505.3 million project is largely funded by the Federal Transit Administration and Ramsey and Washington counties.

