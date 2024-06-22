Metro station shooting leaves 1 injured in South Los Angeles

Police are searching for suspects after a man was reportedly shot in the head at a Metro station in South Los Angeles Friday night.

The shooting was reported at the Expo/La Cienega Station on the 5600 block of West Jefferson Boulevard at around 7:22 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Arriving officers found one person with a reported gunshot wound to the head who was not conscious or breathing at the time.

Three suspects, described as Hispanic males, were seen fleeing the area.

















Sky5 video showed a large police presence blocking off the Metro station as they investigated the scene.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting and the victim’s condition is not known. It’s also unclear whether the shooting occurred on the train or at the station.

“All E Line trains will be turning back from Culver City and La Brea stations due to police activity at Expo/La Cienega Station,” Metro officials said.

Bus shuttles will replace train service between La Brea and La Cienega until further notice.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.