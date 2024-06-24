Metro station floods in China's Changsha city

STORY: :: Severe flooding inundates the metro in the Chinese city of Changsha

:: June 24, 2024

:: Changsha, China

Reuters was able to confirm the location from nearby buildings, trees, road layouts and an underpass that match street view, file image and satellite imagery. Corroborating video also shows the same scene. The date was verified by weather reports and a Changsha Metro statement which confirmed heavy rain and flooding on Monday.

Changsha Metro said via a social media post that two of its metro lines were suspended from around noon on Monday, due to heavy rainfall, but resumed operations later in the day at some stations.

Many parts of southern China have been impacted by heavy rain over the past few days, prompting several localities to issue flood warnings and advisories.