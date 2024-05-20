Metro police seeking suspect after vehicle stolen with child inside along Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are turning to the Nashville community for help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside Sunday night.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the man photographed below stole a running Jeep with a 3-year-old passenger from Whole Foods along Broadway on Sunday, May 19. The child’s parent, who was reportedly working for DoorDash, had gone inside the store.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officials announced shortly before 9:15 p.m. that officers had recovered the Jeep and the toddler at the intersection of Trimble Street and Lewis Street, adding that the child is fine.

If you recognize the suspected thief from the photo, you are asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police did not share any additional details about the circumstances surrounding the theft or the recovery of the vehicle.

