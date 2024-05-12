Metro police seeking suspect in sexual assault outside VUMC parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville authorities are turning to the community for help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting a Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) employee Saturday afternoon.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident took place around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 outside VUMC’s east parking garage in the 1200 block of 21st Avenue South.

Sumner County traffic stop leads to arrest of ‘dangerous fugitive,’ deputies say

The victim saw the suspect pacing nearby, but when tried to walk away from the area, the man allegedly grabbed her from behind, started choking her, and threatened to kill her. The two ended up in a physical struggle, during which time the suspect forcibly fondled the woman before she broke free and escaped, authorities said.

Officials reported the man had brown hair, a beard, and a mustache, adding that he was wearing dark pants and a white short-sleeved shirt with an orange number 5 on the front.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

If you recognize the suspect from these surveillance photos, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.