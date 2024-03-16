Metro police, scientists identify skeletal remains found in Browns Creek in 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Skeletal remains that were found in a Nashville creek more than seven years ago have been identified thanks to DNA testing, officials announced Friday.

According to DNASolves, the remains were found in October 2016 by a volunteer crew working to clean debris in Browns Creek along Church Street Park.

The Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the scene and reportedly found additional remains scattered throughout the creek.

Investigators determined the remains were of a white man believed to be 40 to 66 years old, officials said.

Despite an investigation, the case went cold, and the man became known as “Browns Creek John Doe,” DNASolves said in a statement released on Friday, March 15.

However, in May 2022, Nashville authorities reportedly teamed up with Othram, a company that provides advanced DNA testing and forensic-grade genome sequencing, to see if the remains could be identified.

Officials said the remains were sent to Texas, where scientists developed a DNA extract from the evidence and used “Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing to build a comprehensive genealogical profile for the unknown man.”

The profile was used to conduct extensive forensic genetic genealogy research, which ultimately led investigators to relatives of the unknown man. After DNA reference testing was performed, the man was identified as Kinloch Wilkinson Jr., born in December 1959, DNASolves said.

According to Friday’s statement, “Kinloch was very loved and missing by his family, who had not heard from him in over a decade.”

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Wilkinson’s death.

