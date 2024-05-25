Metro police investigating homicide after shooting in JC Napier area

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a shooting was reported in Nashville’s J.C. Napier area Saturday afternoon, authorities told News 2 the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Metro Nashville dispatch said the shooting was called in shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 from the 600 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard.

Dispatch initially told News 2 one person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the shooting. However, the Metro Nashville Police Department later reported the case was a homicide.

Police said additional details will be released following the preliminary investigation into Saturday’s shooting.

This news comes two days after another shooting was reported in the J.C. Napier neighborhood. That incident, which occurred just after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 in the 100 block of Fain Street, led to the death of 63-year-old Alan Howard and the arrest of 30-year-old Timothy Gibbons Jr., according to officials.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

