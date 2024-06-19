Metro Phoenix under a heat advisory Thursday. What to know

The National Weather Service predicts excessive heat Thursday and possible storms on the weekend.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, temperatures in Phoenix are expected to reach highs between 105 degrees and 114 degrees, meteorologist Gabriel Lojero at the weather service in Phoenix said. With the excessive heat warning set to expire at 8 p.m., the excessively high temperatures are not anticipated to last into the weekend due to an increase in moisture and cloud coverage.

In addition to Thursday's heat warning, Lojero also provided that residents can expect a minimum relative humidity near 20% and winds between 30 and 40 miles per hour. These conditions have led the National Weather Service to advise residents that there is a high probability of both thunder and dust storms Thursday evening and into the weekend.

Although temperatures are anticipated to lower over the weekend, Lojero advises everyone to practice heat safety still.

"Just because there isn't an excessive heat warning does not mean that heat is still not a threat." Said Lojero, "It is still a threat, it's just that it's not unusually hot."

The weekend's low temperatures are anticipated to be higher than what has been seen the past week because of the humidity. The National Weather Service predicts that Phoenix's low temperatures, starting Thursday, will be around 90 degrees.

"It's going to feel a little bit muggy out there, you're actually going to feel the moisture in the air," said Lojero.

The National Weather Service predicts that fire danger conditions will be affected by the increase in moisture and will not be as critical after Thursday's excessive heat.

Thursday's predicted temperatures will sit a few degrees below the all-time high temperatures in the city. This date in 2017 set the record with a high of 119 degrees on June 20. The hottest day ever recorded in Phoenix was 122 degrees in 1990, on June 26.

