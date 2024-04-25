Metro Phoenix to see cooler temps but hot weather will be back. Here's what we know

Breezes and possible rainfall were forecast for Phoenix and the desert southwest over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. But the hot temperatures were expected to be back next week.

Multiple areas of low pressure were expected to traverse the desert southwest, resulting in cooler-than-normal temperatures through at least Saturday, the weather service office in Phoenix said.

The weather systems would bring "persistent breezy to locally windy conditions" while increasing slight rainfall potential for some areas, the forecast said.

Thursday was expected to be sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the low 80s, a pleasant pattern that was expected to continue into the weekend. A 20% chance of showers Friday night in some areas was forecast.

"We quickly warm back up" to start next week as high pressure builds over the region.

High temperatures were expected rise to the upper 80s on Sunday before hitting the 90s on Monday, the weather service forecast stated. High temperatures were expected to be 95 and 97 on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

