Metro Phoenix drivers can expect weekend highway closures on I-10, Loop 101, and more

Metro Phoenix drivers traveling between Phoenix, Tempe and Chandler this weekend should expect notable closures and detours, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation's weekend freeway travel advisory.

The westbound Interstate 10 will be closed between Loop 202 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for paving and bridge work, and the southbound Loop 101 will be closed between Guadalupe and Ray Roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, among other closures in the valley.

Watch the detour video for more on closures and how to avoid them.

Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 and US 60

A detour will be available using the eastbound Loop 202 to northbound Loop 101, to westbound U.S. 60 or westbound Loop 202 to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

The advisory said drivers heading to the West Valley can avoid the I-10 closure by using the Loop 202 west and north to connect with the I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Between Broadway Road and 48th Street, the westbound I-10 will be narrowed to three lanes.

Interstate 10

Additional ramps will be closed as well:

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/Sundust Road, Chandler Boulevard and Ray, Warner and Elliot Roads.

The westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10

The eastbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10

The westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road

Southbound Loop 101 closed between Guadalupe and Ray roads

The southbound Loop 101 will be closed between Guadalupe and Ray Roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Both U.S. 60 on-ramps to southbound Loop 101 will be closed, as well as the on-ramps at Broadway and Baseline Roads.

A detour is available by exiting ahead of the closure and using the southbound Price frontage road before connecting with southbound Loop 101 beyond the closure. Other local routes include southbound Dobson Road or McClintock Drive, according to the advisory.

US 60 lanes narrowed near Wittmann

The U.S. 60 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions between 163rd Avenue and Center Street from 11 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday, and again from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday for pavement sealing work.

The Deer Valley Road connection to the U.S. 60 will be closed as well.

Westbound U.S. 60 drivers can use the northbound Loop 303 to northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and westbound State Route 74. Eastbound U.S. 60 drivers from Wickenburg can consider using eastbound State Route 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway and southbound Loop 303 to reach the U.S. 60.

Local drivers near 163rd Avenue can consider alternate routes including eastbound Happy Valley Road to access Loop 303/Happy Valley Parkway.

State Route 87 to be briefly closed

State Route 87 will be briefly closed between Lindsay and Stapley Drives periodically between these times:

9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday

Noon Saturday to noon Sunday

8 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday

The closures are for a Western Area Power Administration project, and law enforcement will be on site for intermittent closures of up to 15 minutes each time, according to the advisory.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Weekend freeway travel advisory sites I-10 and Loop 101 closures