This metro Phoenix city has one of the deadliest rush hours in the US. Here's why

Two Arizona cities were ranked among the deadliest cities for rush hour traffic in the U.S., according to a new study.

The Barber Law Firm listed the most dangerous U.S. cities during rush hour based on data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on deadly crashes between 2018 and 2022.

Scottsdale ranked as the second most dangerous city in the U.S. to drive in during rush hour, while Tucson ranked sixth.

Here's why these two cities were found to have some of the most dangerous rush-hour traffic in the nation, as well as a rundown of the best and worst U.S. cities to drive in during rush hour.

Why is Scottsdale one of the most deadly cities during rush hour?

To locals, it may be no surprise that streets have been increasingly busier in the car-dependent metro Phoenix. Increased traffic can understandably increase the risk of a crash on the road, but Kris Barber, a lawyer with the Barber Law Firm, said more significant factors are involved in rush hour dangers.

“It seems (more traffic) has significantly more of an impact in certain places compared to others," Barber said. "Driving conditions that are likely to foster distraction or an increase in device usage, such as rush hours, can play a role. … It is also likely an indication of where are the biggest risk takers when it comes to chancing speeding up to miss a red light or make it across a junction."

Scottsdale had 107 deadly crashes during the years analyzed, out of which 32 happened during rush hour. This means that roughly 30% of fatal crashes in the city occurred during rush hour — a percentage higher than the national average of 27%, the study found.

Tucson, on the other hand, had more deadly crashes in total, but data showed they were less likely to happen during rush hour compared with Scottsdale.

Still, the southern Arizona city had a significant share of rush-hour crashes compared with most major U.S. cities. Tucson had 521 fatal crashes, out of which 152, or about 29%, happened during rush hour.

Barber advised people to stay focused on the road and drive cautiously as they navigate their daily commute — even during peak hours.

“While it can be tempting to do these things, especially when running late for work or if you are eager to get home, the extra time saved is never worth the increased possibility of being involved in an accident," he said.

Highway traffic: This is the busiest stretch of freeway in metro Phoenix

The 10 deadliest US cities during rush hour

These are the 10 cities with the most dangerous rush hours, according to the Barber Law Firm's study.

Winston Salem, North Carolina Scottsdale Kansas City, Kansas Mobile, Alabama Las Vegas Tucson Fayetteville, North Carolina Norfolk, Virginia Shreveport, Lousiana Fort Wayne, Indiana

10 least dangerous US cities during rush hour

These are the 10 cities with the least dangerous rush hours, according to The Barber Law Firm.

Cleveland Amarillo, Texas Orlando, Florida Arlington, Texas Santa Ana, California Palmdale, California Anaheim, California Kansas City, Missouri Boston Detroit

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: These US cities are deadliest for rush hour drivers