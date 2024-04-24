Metro Nashville Public Schools will not allow teachers to carry guns after bill passes

Metro Nashville Public Schools will not allow teachers or staff members to carry concealed handguns on its campuses, despite a newly passed Tennessee bill that would permit it if several requirements are met.

"We have a strong relationship with the Metro Nashville Police Department and agree that it is safest for only approved active-duty law enforcement officers to carry weapons on campus," MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted said in an email. "This has been our consistent practice at MNPS, and we have no intention of changing it."

The measure, which is now headed to Gov. Bill Lee's desk, says faculty or staff must do the following to carry on school grounds:

Maintain a valid Tennessee handgun carry permit

Undergo a background check and submit two sets of fingerprints to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The TBI is directed to determine the person's eligibility to carry a firearm and conduct a criminal history check within 30 days, in addition to forwarding the second set of fingerprints to the Federal Bureau of Investigation for a federal background check.

Receive psychological or psychiatric certification from a licensed health care provider

Complete 40 hours of basic training in school policing

Learn more: Tennessee lawmakers pass bill allowing teachers, school staff to carry concealed handguns

Sarah Shoop Neumann, a parent of a Covenant School student, hands off letters to Ian McEwen, Rep. Justin Pearson's, legislative aid, with more than 5,000 signatures opposing a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns to an aide at the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, April 22, 2024.

The bill passed despite protests and fiery opposition from Democrats, students and gun-reform advocates. Demonstrators in recent Senate and House hearings for the bill led to GOP leadership ordering the public galleries be cleared. At least one demonstrator was taken into custody by state troopers.

As of Wednesday, nearly 6,000 people had signed a letter opposing the bill, an effort driven by parents of Covenant School students. Last spring, a shooter left three children and three adult staff members dead at the Nashville school.

The bill is still awaiting action by Lee. If he does not take action within 10 days, excluding Sundays, the bill will become law without his signature.

