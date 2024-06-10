Metro Nashville, construction firms face lawsuit over worker's fatal fall at MNPS school

The young man's face was unrecognizable after the fall.

Denis Geovani Ba Ché was working on the roof of Glencliff High School in southeast Nashville with several other coworkers when the accident happened on Oct. 12, 2023. The 20-year-old from rural Guatemala had only been in the U.S. for a few weeks. He supported his parents back home with the $16 per hour he earned at Jr. Roofing and Construction.

When tragedy struck, he was clearing scraps of roofing material, tools and trash from the water-damaged roof of the school's gymnasium, according to an investigation by the Tennessee Office of Safety and Health Administration.

Ba Ché's coworker heard a sound like something breaking. When he looked at the place where Ba Ché had been standing, there was only a hole. Ba Ché had fallen through the roof and onto the gymnasium floor. He died of extensive injuries sustained from impacts with pipes, air ducts and the floor 30 feet below.

A newly filed wrongful death lawsuit in Davidson County Circuit Court lays the blame for Ba Ché's death on Metro Nashville and its school district, as well as construction firms they hired and their insurance company — alleging negligent disregard of safety standards at the job site.

Denis Geovani Ba Ché sent this photograph to his family in rural Guatemala after he arrived in the United States. Ba Ché, 20, fell to his death weeks later while working on a Nashville construction site.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of newly-filed legislation in Metro Council aimed to begin county oversight at Metro-controlled construction sites like the one where Ba Ché died. The safety legislation was scheduled to go before Metro Council for a second of three readings last week, but the bill was deferred to allow more time for discussion.

"We are in a place where we don't know what's going on on our sites," said Council member Sandra Sepulveda, who brought the legislation and helped the family of Ba Ché transport his body home. "This could be helpful not only for us to make sure that our workers are safe, but also to mitigate any potential liability."

Construction jobs in Tennessee are the most dangerous occupation by worker death — consisting of 43 out of 173 workplace fatalities in 2022, the most recently available U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Tennessee has some of the highest numbers of construction-related injuries and deaths among U.S. states in recent years, according to a recent analysis of federal workplace citations and injury reports.

Friends and family gather at the funeral of 20-year-old Denis Geovani Ba Ché in rural Guatemala. Ba Ché fell to his death while working at a Nashville construction site just weeks after he arrived in Nashville.

Lawsuit: Nashville school construction site had no safety training, equipment

The complaint was brought May 31 by Ba Ché's cousin, Julio Alonzo Alvarez Choc, on behalf of the young man's parents who are in Guatemala. Defendants are Metro Nashville Public Schools, Metro Nashville government, two roofing construction companies and an insurance firm.

Ba Ché's employer, southeast Nashville-based Jr. Roofing and Construction, was a subcontractor of Eskola, which was awarded a contract with MNPS to fix the Glencliff High School roof in April 2023.

According to a TOSHA investigation of Ba Ché's death, Eskola did not evaluate whether the roof was structurally sound before beginning work or use an adequate fall prevention system — actions that could have protected Ba Ché.

"From the exterior, the extremely degraded condition of the roof was not apparent because the roof was covered by a vinyl membrane that concealed the roof's defects," the lawsuit states. "Defendants breached their duties by failing to assess and warn workers of hazards on the project, particularly those that were not visible to workers on the roof."

For the safety violations, Jr. Roofing and Construction was fined $5,400 and Eskola was fined $6,100.

Representatives of Eskola declined to comment on the lawsuit. Attempts to contact representatives of Jr. Roofing and Construction were unsuccessful.

According to both the lawsuit and the TOSHA investigation, workers for Eskola and Jr. Roofing and Construction were not allowed inside the school during the project to evaluate the safety of the interior roof. The site superintendent was aware that the decking on the roof — visibly damaged by water — was a potential hazard, according to the investigation.

The lawsuit alleges safety training was not provided to Ba Ché or other workers on the job site. It also says Ba Ché had no prior experience or training in roofing work.

Liability for construction workplace deaths is usually dependent on contracts drawn up before work begins, and is therefore determined on a case-by-case basis.

Ba Ché typically worked for Jr. Roofing and Construction 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at various job sites, five to six days per week, without receiving federally-required overtime pay rates, the suit states.

Denis Geovani Ba Ché, right, poses with his father Mateo Ba Tut before he left his home in rural Guatemala to travel to the United States. Ba Ché, 20, fell to his death weeks later while working at a Nashville construction site.

Choc, the plaintiff, said Ba Ché was the primary provider of income for his family in Guatemala.

"The days following my cousin's death were a nightmare," Choc said in Spanish at a May 21 press conference.

He added that his cousin's employer withheld information about the location of Ba Ché's body and demanded family members sign a letter absolving the company of responsibility in the accident. Several union and advocacy groups ultimately helped the family bring Ba Ché's body home to Guatemala for a funeral service, Choc said.

The lawsuit alleges insurance company Builders Mutual failed to respond to the family's request for coverage information and intentionally flouted the rule mandating a 15-day coverage decision deadline.

Representatives for Builders Mutual did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Friends and family gather at the funeral of 20-year-old Denis Geovani Ba Ché in rural Guatemala. Ba Ché fell to his death while working at a Nashville construction site just weeks after he arrived in Nashville.

Eskola's history of safety violations

The conditions leading to Ba Ché's death weren't the first safety violations committed by Eskola on a Metro-owned project site.

TOSHA inspected an Eskola work site on March 10, 2023 at the Metro Water Services plant and issued a citation to the company for violating safety standards. It was just weeks before MNPS awarded Eskola the contract for Glencliff High School.

According to the inspection report, a safety harness was not worn by workers using an aerial lift, and personal fall arrest systems were not rigged properly. Eskola was fined $3,750.

Metro has contracted with the roofing company on several past projects valued at more than $12 million. At $5 million, the Glencliff contract was the highest-value contract that Metro had awarded to Eskola in the last 10 years.

One contract for general roofing services on an as-needed basis currently extends until Feb. 2027. Allison Bussell, a legal representative of Metro, issued a statement disputing the narrative laid out in the wrongful death lawsuit.

"We have not been served with the lawsuit yet but have reviewed the complaint," Bussell wrote. "We will not comment further while litigation is pending, though we strongly dispute the factual narrative in the complaint as it pertains to Metro Nashville Public Schools."

Bussell declined to comment further, and did not clarify the status of the contract between Eskola and Metro.

Metro Law Director Wallace Dietz has recused himself from the case because the plantiff's attorney, Kerry Dietz, is his daughter.

Kerry Dietz has represented the family of Gustavo Ramirez, a 16-year-old construction worker who fell to his death on the construction site of the La Quinta Inn in June 2020, for the past three years.

Thinking back to Ramirez' death and his family's subsequent lawsuit, which is only now preparing for a 3-week jury trial in September, Dietz said what strikes her is "how little has changed."

It seems, she said, that everyone involved in Ramirez' case agreed that his death was tragic, but did not take responsibility.

"I think we've seen a lot of that, and that's part of what's dragged the case out so long too. Each of the defendants, they agree that it's a tragic situation, and each of them is absolutely emphatic that it's not their fault," Kerry Dietz said.

Eskola, which operates in states including Tennessee, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky and Florida, has done other local roofing projects for Middle Tennessee State University, Vanderbilt University and the Grand Ole Opry.

More allegations include wage theft, MNPS discrimination

The lawsuit also charges MNPS with a pattern of systemic under-funding of majority-Latino schools, including Glencliff High School, which is made up of 69% Hispanic students, according to the Tennessee Department of Education.

The lawsuit also claims Eskola and Jr. Roofing violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by failing to pay Ba Ché and other employees time-and-a-half for overtime hours, and for requiring workers to pay for small tools and materials that should have been provided. The suit argues that all impacted employees should be allowed to opt into a collective-action claim against the companies.

The suit further claims that MNPS and Eskola benefited unjustly from practices that emphasize cost-cutting, "stealing wages from workers and exposing workers to bodily harm." An estimated 50 people could be part of the class in the class-action claim while those who do not want to be included could opt out.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Metro Nashville, firms sued over worker's fatal fall at high school