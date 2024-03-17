Metro Man offering reward for suspect info after nearly being hit while riding motorcycle

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A motorcyclist nearly hit by a van was left severely injured and looking for answers. KFOR spoke to the man and his friend, who is now offering a reward to anyone that can help find the driver.

“Traffic stopped; it seemed like my whole life stopped in that moment,” said De’Adrian Noble.

Battered and Bruised, Noble said a recent motorcycle ride on February 27th turned into a nightmare.

“I went ahead and sped up to maybe around 30 or so when they decided to pull up in front of me, so I had two choices to make,” said Noble.

An avid rider, Noble said he was riding doing Air Depot almost to Southeast 29th Street in Midwest City, when he had to make a split decision.

“Either hit the van or slam my bike. So, I chose to slide my bike and unfortunately my leg took the brunt of it,” said Noble.

His leg was mangled, he now has a broken fibula, tibia and kneecap.

“I will have arthritis the rest of my life,” said Noble. “I don’t believe I’m getting back on another motorcycle.”

But, the driver Noble said hit him, never stopped.

“It’s one thing to know that you were wrong and stop and look, but it’s another thing to go ahead and leave,” said Noble.

He said it was a white van and according to the accident report, the driver of the van continued to turn and then disappeared out of sight.

Noble’s friend, Christopher Honea wants to find that driver.

He is offering a $1000 reward.

“When I heard about the accident I was heartbroken. De is an encouragement to so many people,” said Honea. “Every day he is out trying to find someone else to try and serve and he can’t do that right now while he’s in a wheelchair at home,” said Honea.

Noble is expected to have surgery on his leg, and will not be able to work. If you would like help with medical expenses click here to donate.

