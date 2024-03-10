Metro family asks for prayers as teen remains in a coma after sudden heart attack

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — As a Mustang High School student remains in a coma, his family and friends are asking anyone and everyone for their prayers.

18-year-old Zach Doran was in the middle of an MMA sparring session on Sunday, March 2nd, when he suddenly collapsed to the ground.

Zach’s father, Jason Doran says his son has never had any prior health issues.

“Nobody expected this to happen. He’s 18 years old. He was healthy as can be,” said Doran.

Doran says doctors told the family Zach was in full cardiac arrest.

On Saturday afternoon, nearly a 100 people gathered outside the Oklahoma Heart Hospital where the high school senior now remains in a coma as doctors work to save him.

A strong love for ministry, caring and tough are just a few ways Zach’s friends described him.

“I know that this is just another bump in the road that he’s going to get through,” said Hayden Hildebrand, a close friend.

“He’s one of the most generous people I know. He always gives back to people,” said Austin Reed, a close friend.

Zach is the youngest of five, his older brother told News 4 seeing his baby brother fight for his life has been difficult for their entire family.

“He is on the right path. He was going to church. He was sharing with other people. He was staying fit. He’s doing what he loved,” said Dylan Doran, Zach’s oldest brother.

Zach’s family says he is everything to them and they still have faith he will make it through.

“The best thing you can do is just pray for us, pray for Zach, pray for his healing and being God’s will, whatever God’s will is,” said Doran.

Doran said Zach is making improvements and the next step will be to bring him out of sedation.

If you would like to help with medical expenses, click here to donate.

