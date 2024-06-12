Metro-east woman shot to death in East St. Louis. Victim’s i.d. released by coroner

A Swansea woman was shot to death early Wednesday in the 1300 block of North 44th Street in East St. Louis.

Kenyatta T. Brown, 52. whose last known address was the 1200 block of 2nd Street, Swansea, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 1:20 a.m, said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting. The agency said in a press release that its Public Safety Enforcement Group, at the request of the East St. Louis Police Department, responded to a report of a shooting at 12:50 a.m. at the Roosevelt Homes address.

“ A female victim was struck by gunfire and was pronounced deceased,” the release states. “A person of interest has been identified and law enforcement officials are attempting to locate the individual.”

No other information was released.