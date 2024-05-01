Metro-east roadside checkpoints yield dozens of citations and arrests, state police say

Illinois State Police officers conducted five nighttime roadside checkpoints in the metro-east in April and made two DUI arrests and had a total of 142 citations and arrests.

Along with driving under the influence offenses, motorists were cited for offenses such as registration, driver’s license, insurance and seat belt violations, according to a news release Wednesday.

Troop 8 of the Illinois State Police patrols the metro-east. Here are details of their checkpoints that began late on the first day and ended early on the second day:

April 14-15: Foley Drive at Illinois 157 in Belleville; 1 DUI citation, 32 total citations/arrests.

April 20-21: St. Clair Avenue at 79th Street in East St. Louis; 18 total citations/arrests.

April 21-22: U.S. 40 eastbound at Formosa Road in Troy; 21 total citations/arrests.

April 26-27: Illinois 15 eastbound ramp to Illinois 159 in Belleville; 1 DUI citation, 17 total citations/arrests.

April 28-29: Illinois 143 eastbound at Lock and Dam Way in Madison County; 54 total citations/arrests.

Troopers also issued 49 written warnings.

The roadside stops “are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road,” the news release stated.

“Alcohol and drug impairment are estimated to be a factor in more than 47 % of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois.”

The Illinois Department of Transportation funded this “roadside safety check” effort.