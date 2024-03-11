Metro Detroit weather: the return of sunshine and warmer temps

TechCrunch

Reddit's IPO should be interesting to watch -- and not just because the business remains unprofitable, but also because of how the company has chosen to bring in its community of active users and moderators into its public markets debut. In a new SEC filing, Reddit says it's planning to sell around 22 million shares, priced between $31 to $34, potentially raising around $748 million at the high end of that range. The move sets up Reddit to become a meme stock -- a term coined in reference to the wild GameStop short squeeze of 2021, which was driven by a group of Reddit users on its community r/WallStreetBets.