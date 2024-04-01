Metro Detroit Weather: Rain returns tonight
Rain moves in tonight and it could be heavy and widespread into Tuesday. Plus thunderstorms are possible with some sleet/snow Wednesday and Thursday.
Ultra-processed foods is a huge category and not all of those foods are unhealthy. Experts explain.
Our review of the 2025 Volvo EX30 on snow and ice and using a frozen lake in northern Sweden.
The Rockets, who are in the midst of an incredible postseason push, just lost their first game since March 6.
From a distance, patterns and trends become clear. But seen up close economic data is a mess.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
Four Final Four tickets were punched on Sunday.
Tesla has a plan to fend off cheaper competition from China with a $25,000 electric car. But first it has to overhaul a 100-year-old manufacturing process pioneered by Henry Ford.
AT&T says 7.6 million current customers were affected by a recent leak in which sensitive data was released on the dark web, along with 65.4 million former account holders. As first reported by TechCrunch, the company has reset the passcodes of affected accounts.
Google is shutting down its Podcasts app in the U.S. in a matter of days. The company has begun warning the app's users they will need to migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2 to follow and stream their favorite shows going forward. Users who don't make the move immediately will still have additional time to migrate, but will no longer be able to stream from the Podcasts app directly after this date.
No more having to lift a heavy pot every time you need to strain pasta! Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers are fans.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
Move over, Gen Z — Gen Alpha is the newest, youngest generation that people of all ages are desperate to study and understand.
This workhorse is over 40% off and is loved by over 21,000 shoppers! It even doubles as an aromatherapy machine!
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.
Save on the footwear one educator called 'the best shoes I've ever had.'
UConn can beat opponents in so many different ways. On Thursday, it rode a dominant rebounding effort to the Elite Eight.
What a Yankees debut for Juan Soto.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.