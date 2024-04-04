Metro Detroit Weather: Passing rain showers with a chance of snow too
A few periods of rain/snow showers will be around tonight, Thursday, and Friday with conditions improving this weekend. Highs will be in the 40s until the weekend.
The defending champs are off to a rough start in the Final Four.
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal is in talks to raise capital for his new startup, Indian fintech Navi. Bansal is talking to investors to raise at a valuation of around $2 billion, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Bansal has largely self-funded Navi up to now and this would be the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's first large outside fundraise since it was founded in 2018.
The Celtics improved to 60-16.
SingleInterface, a SaaS startup offering tools to offline businesses to grow their revenues by leveraging the web, has raised $30 million in its maiden external fundraising round as the Singaporean startup seeks to expand its footprint internationally and improve products to make them more relevant to global brands. While being offline is still prominent for enterprises across major markets, including the U.S., Asia and Europe, businesses have started embracing online marketing strategies to attract more customers and increase their revenues. Nearly 67% of the world's population, or 5.4 billion people, is online, according to the International Telecommunication Union.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest March Madness TV ratings for both the Women's and Men's tournament. The trio dissects how both tournaments have stars and storylines that have captivated the country. Wetzel marvels at the basketball powerhouse that UCONN has become for both the women's and men's sports. Forde tries to put into historical perspective the impact Caitlin Clark has had on the women's tourney this year.
DCVC’s target for its first climate-focused fund, DCVC Climate Select, has been all over the place and highlights the roller-coaster venture fundraising conditions of the last few years and how LPs aren't as quick to back new strategies from established managers. The Silicon Valley VC firm launched the fund in December 2022 with a $500 million target, according to an SEC filing. A year later, it lowered its target to $300 million after its year of fundraising brought in only $157 million of commitments by then, according to a December 2023 SEC filing.
Faraday Future has avoided getting evicted from its Los Angeles headquarters — for the time being. The troubled EV startup reached an agreement April 2 with its landlord, Rexford Industrial, to stay in the building as long as it met a few conditions. If the startup violates any of the terms, Rexford has the right to trigger a 48-hour demand for payment and can boot Faraday Future if it doesn't pay up.
The condition causes a vein in the pelvis to get narrow, potentially leading to swelling and even life-threatening blood clots.
The warm-weather staple comes in 30 colors — snap it up while it's nearly 40% off.
TikTokers are highlighting migraine masks as effective relief for severe headaches.
Stability AI just unveiled Stable Audio 2.0, which now creates three minute AI-generated songs via prompt. Musicians, for now, have nothing to worry about.
Tomorrowland's Autopia attraction is embracing the future with a transition away from fossil fuels.
A winch is something every pickup truck owner or off-roader should have. It can help get yourself or someone else out of a jam when stuck somewhere.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice to determine the biggest need in the 2024 NFL Draft for every single NFC team. But first – Rashee Rice was reportedly involved in a racing-related crash over the weekend, prompting a discussion on players getting involved in things they shouldn't and why nearly everyone around Patrick Mahomes seems to be trying to make his life harder. In other news, NFL win totals for the 2024 season dropped last week, and Charles and Nate pick out a few that surprised them, including the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys. Later, Charles and Nate dive into draft needs for every NFC team, as they go back and forth and give some favorite prospect and position fits for teams like the New York Giants (should they take a quarterback?), Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and more.
'This trimmer will cut through anything reasonable,' fans say — and at 6 pounds, it's easy to handle.
Clark is a near lock to go No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft, but Reese’s draft picture and professional future are much murkier.
The stories you need to start your day: Severe weather threats across the U.S., "Vanderpump Villa" premieres and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Share what Kurt Cobain meant to you in 1994 — and what he still means to you today — for an upcoming Yahoo story.
Tesla delivered far fewer EVs than expected in the first three months of 2024.
Ranger Raptor buyers get free enrollment in Ford Performance's Ranger Raptor Assault School, which teases how to get the most out of the truck off-road.