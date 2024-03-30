Metro Detroit to see cool, cloudy Easter Sunday

If you're heading out to gather with family and friends this Easter, bundle up. Metro Detroit will see an overcast, cool Easter Sunday this year.

After a rainy, overcast start to Saturday, cloudy conditions will continue into the evening, with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s. The cloudy skies will continue into Easter morning, with a high of 49 degrees, dropping to a low of 39 degrees at night.

Southeast Michigan will see cloudy skies with temperatures in the 30s and 40s continue into the middle of next week, according to the National Weather Service. Monday will see a small chance of light rain followed by a 60% chance of rain Tuesday and a 50% chance of rain or snow Wednesday.

Here is the forecast for Southeast Michigan today through Monday. #miwx pic.twitter.com/6iEQlnUsqP — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) March 30, 2024

The overcast weather follows a mix of sunny and cloudy days this week, with temperatures reaching highs in the 50s and 60s several days. The region saw a snow storm the week before on March 22, during the first week of spring in Michigan.

Expect more overcast, wet days into early next week, with rain and snowfall possible. Sunny skies and warming temperatures will return heading into the following weekend, as highs will reach the mid-50s.

