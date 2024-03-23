Metro Detroit road conditions: How is driving looking?

(FOX 2) - It's a snowy end to the week in Southeast Michigan which finished Friday with another round of precipitation.

It was the second push of snow in metro Detroit in the same day, each time bringing tricky road conditions with it. While the snow won't fall for the entire night, temperatures will stick around as freezing, which could give a slickness to the pavement.

Here's a live look at the roads:

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so .

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.