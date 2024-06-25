Metro Detroit at risk of flooding over next 2 days due to heavy rain: What to know

The National Weather Service is predicting severe storms across Michigan with possible local heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The Great Lakes Water Authority (GWLA) is asking residents, especially those who live in low lying areas and those who have previously experienced flooding, to be on high alert this week.

A National Weather Service chart displaying the weather forecast for Tuesday, June 25 in southeast Michigan.

Here's what to know:

Know your flood risk

The level of flood risk varies by area, and it's good to know how your property will be affected. Enter your address in this Flood Map to measure your level of flood risk.

Know how to stay informed

Stay on top of the weather forecast. Either check your local news outlet (like us) or head over to weather.com. You should also be prepared to stay informed in case there's a power outage, here's an outage map if you have DTE.

Take steps to protect your property

Start with your basement, which is especially at risk of flooding in times of heavy rain. Check your sump pump; move your valuable belongings to safer areas; and elevate your heating system, water heater and electric panel, if you can. Also, keep your gutters and drains free of debris.

Other steps you may want to consider:

Put important documents and valuables in water-proof containers.

Take photos of the interior and exterior of your home.

Know how to safely turn off electricity and gas lines in your home.

Create an emergency preparedness kit with a 72-hour supply of water.

For more information use this flood safety and preparedness guide.

Jalen Williams is an intern at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at jawilliams1@freepress.com.

Free Press Social, Search and Audience Editor Brian Manzullo contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metro Detroit at risk of floods over next 2 days: What to know