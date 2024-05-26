Metro Detroit braces for Sunday evening storms ahead of Memorial Day on Monday

Keep an eye on the weather before setting up outdoor Memorial Day parties Sunday, as experts warn of approaching evening thunderstorms.

Though Sunday started out warm and dry, conditions are set to change into the evening. A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms will pass through southeast Michigan between 6-10 p.m. Sunday, with a 70% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

Metro Detroit faces the risk of a brief heavy downpour, small hail, lightning and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour, said Steve Considine, a meteorologist with NWS in White Lake. The intensity of the upcoming storms remains unclear, with storms set to be more severe south of metro Detroit, Considine said.

Heads up to those with outdoor plans today. We are tracking a line of storms to our west that will likely arrive during the late afternoon to evening hours. Stay weather aware and keep an eye on the radar today! #miwx pic.twitter.com/36xZdovlF1 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) May 26, 2024

A small craft advisory and beach hazards are in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for western Lake Erie and the Monroe County shoreline, NWS said. Hazardous weather could include high winds, with east winds 15-20 knots and gusts between 25-30 knots, three to five feet waves, with maximum waves up to seven feet and swimming danger with strong currents.

Expect a wet start Monday, with morning showers likely. The chance of rain will be around 70%, with highs in the low 70s, dropping to the upper 50s overnight.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metro Detroit to see storms on Sunday ahead of Memorial Day