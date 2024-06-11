Metro Detroit braces for summer heat: Temperatures set to climb into 90s by Father's Day

Get ready to switch out your jacket for a swimsuit because summer weather is finally on its way.

Temperatures will slowly rise for the rest of this week, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. Next week kicks off with some heat to send metro Detroiters diving straight into the nearest lake or pool.

Wednesday is projected to be a pleasant, mostly sunny day with a high of 84 degrees and a light breeze.

Thursday is expected to be similar with slightly warmer temperatures in the high 80s and stronger winds with gusts up to 26 mph before ushering in more showers and possible thunderstorms late Thursday evening. Friday and Saturday are expected to return to mostly clear, sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to jump with a high near 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies, amounting to a toasty June day for Father's Day celebrations.

The high temperatures are projected to continue into next week with highs in the mid-to-upper-90s on Monday, followed by possible thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday to cool things down just a bit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Hot weather coming to metro Detroit in time for Father's Day