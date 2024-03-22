Metro Detroit to get up to 6 inches of snow in areas: Latest on winter weather advisory

We're still in the first week of spring and in true Michigan fashion, it's snowing.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until midnight for most of the metro Detroit region Friday with 3-6 inches of snowfall blanketing the area, marked by periods of heavy snow bursts, forecasters said. The heaviest snow is expected along the Interstate 96 corridor.

Meanwhile, in Wayne and Washtenaw counties, 1-3 inches of snow is expected, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. The weather advisory there is expected to expire by 2 p.m. but could be extended, depending on the intensity of a second wave of snow this evening.

Temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 20s create the perfect conditions for snowfall to stick, at least through the weekend.

The weekend will bring drier conditions in the metro Detroit area and dip into the low 20s on Saturday, marking the coldest temperatures of the weekend. Then conditions are expected to take a drastic upturn come Monday, which is expected to have a high of 58 degrees, warm enough to melt away any leftover snow.

For now, road conditions are messy and slippery and commuters are encouraged to exercise caution.

The forecast for the upcoming week is mostly dry, except for rain showers on Tuesday, but another round of snow this season is "not out of the realm of possibility," said Sara Schultz, observation program leader at the National Weather Service's White Lake station.

After Monday's warmth, temperature during the week will climb into the low 50s and lows will be a range of low to high 30s.

