Metro Council approves $24M contract for Davidson County juvenile detention facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Metro Council have renewed a contract for Rite of Passage, Inc. to manage the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center.

The three-year, $24 million contract provides many services for these kids. The term also has two optional one-year renewals that can be approved by the Metro purchasing agent.

Not only does Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway need to approve the facility director, but the facility must also maintain American Correctional Association standards.

“Evidence shows that when we really re-route youth away from the Juvenile Court system, they do much better,” Court Administrator Jennifer Wade said. “We’re educating kids here every day and offering comprehensive, holistic support.”

Some advocacy groups believe more should be done, including the founder of the Change for Change Youth Foundation, Rickey Murphy, who aims to help kids lead positive lives.

Murphy believes kids need more outside activity, away from their phones and video games. He wishes more money was spent on reopening community centers.

The goal of Juvenile Court is to help navigate these kids back into society and give them support after their time in detention.

According to the Metro resolution, the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center can house up to 48 minors. For the first year of the contract, it costs $429.76 per day to house a juvenile.

“That money goes to do all things operations in our pretrial housing facility,” Wade explained. “Covers the cost of all overhead, including lights, water, facilities, staffing, clothing items, toiletry, food, and other items the young people need.”

News 2 spoke with Nashville Youth for Christ Executive Director Jeff Shicks, who said many of the minors placed in this facility don’t have a safe place to live, so it’s better for them to be in detention than on the street.

