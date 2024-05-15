Metro bus rider attacked by man with pliers during robbery

A Metro bus rider was attacked by a man with pliers during a robbery in Encino Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of an altercation on Metro bus line 240 near Ventura and Balboa Boulevards at around 2 p.m.

The suspect reportedly robbed another passenger of their cell phone and struck them in the chest with a pair of pliers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A suspect was arrested after a robbery attack on a Metro bus in Encino on May 14, 2024. (TNLA)

The suspect then exited the bus and was walking away when officers arrived on the scene and arrested him.

Video of the scene showed multiple patrol units surrounding the area and interviewing bus passengers.

The victim was not seriously injured and did not require transportation to the hospital, police said. The suspect was arrested on charges of assault and battery.

The man’s identity was not released as the incident remains under investigation.

