Metro bus driver charged in Beverly Kinney death returns to court, with trial in late 2024

The Metro bus driver charged in the January death of a pedestrian has been involved in dozens of court cases – some criminal, some civil and others involving traffic violations, public records reviewed by The Enquirer reveal.

The charges against Deon Willis, along with details of the Jan. 11 accident that killed Beverly Kinney, likely will be used as evidence when he is tried on five misdemeanor vehicular homicide charges, additional court documents indicate.

Willis will be back in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing in the Kinney case. The proceeding is not the start of a non-jury trial, as listed online, according to Willis's attorney, James Costin. Willis's trial will be in November, at a date to be determined, Costin said.

Willis, meanwhile, remains on paid leave with Metro, as the bus operator completes its investigation of the accident, a Metro spokesperson said. And Kinney's family is planning its own lawsuit, a family attorney told The Enquirer.

Costin did not respond to a request for additional comment on behalf of Willis.

Bus driver Deon Willis in the moments after his bus hit a pedestrian.

Driver charged in close to 40 court cases

Willis, 47, was hired by Metro in February 2018 after operating a garbage truck for Rumpke for four years.

As earlier reported, he was driving with a suspended license when his bus hit and killed Kinney, an 87-year-old retired teacher, in Hyde Park.

According to his Metro personnel file, Willis was also involved in two other "preventable accidents," five instances of arriving for work two or more hours late, six-and-half days of "absenteeism," and one instance each of discourtesy, insubordination, taking an unassigned bus and getting to a bus stop ahead of schedule.

Willis has also been involved in close to 40 cases in Hamilton County courts since 1997, court records show.

He was charged with robbery in 1998, in one of two felony cases. In 2002, he faced felony charges for attempting to sell two ounces of marijuana. In connection with that case, officials seized $1,024 and a 1984 Mercedes Benz from him. Both cases were ignored by grand juries and did not go to trial.

Willis has also faced misdemeanor charges for:

Three collisions – in 1997, 2012 and 2018 – where the other drivers said Willis was negligent behind the wheel.

Two traffic violations – for improper backing in 2006 and speeding in 2008 – that put four points on his Ohio drivers’ license.

Four civil suits related to payments for a car, rental home, flatscreen TV and credit card, with two more suits alleging non-payment of income tax.

Eight charges listed as minor drug abuse, from 1997 to 1999.

Seven charges involving noise, from 1997 to 2012.

911 calls, video among prosecution evidence

Willis was charged in the Kinney case on May 14, then returned to court May 23 to seek a lower bond.

Prosecutors plan to use 911 calls and video from the bus as evidence against Willis, court records show.

Six witnesses reported the accident to 911, with three more 911 calls from law enforcement officials, according to recordings provided by the Cincinnati Police Department. None of the calls came from Willis. Witnesses reported that Kinney lay under a rear wheel of the bus after being hit and appeared dead. “It’s pretty gruesome,” one caller said.

Kinney was just starting to cross Duck Creek Road at Dana Avenue when hit, according to video footage from inside the bus provided by Metro. She is visible through the bus windshield, wearing a dark coat and knit hat.

After impact, Willis immediately stopped the bus, and raced down the steps, out the door and to the rear of the bus. Five seconds later, he returned to the bus, yelling “Call 911” four times. He then backed up the bus slightly and exited to the street again, phone in hand.

Beverly Kinney was a long-time teacher at Princeton City Schools and patron of the arts. She was killed Jan. 11 after being struck by a Cincinnati Metro bus while walking in Hyde Park. Authorities said she was in a marked crosswalk at Dana Avenue and Duck Creek Road, crossing with a walk signal, when hit.

Metro 'finalizing' investigation

Metro said it is “currently in the process of finalizing our internal investigation” of Willis.

“Due to pending litigation, we are not able to comment on any specifics related to the incident at this time,” Metro spokesperson Brandy Jones said. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the Kinney family for the tragic loss of Mrs. Kinney."

The hearing begins at 9 a.m. in the Hamilton County Municipal Court.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What's new in Metro driver case?